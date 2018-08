Dirk Nowitzki “Bleeds Blue”; Kevin Durant’s Time Is Now

The Mavericks have stayed on our radar more than Tropical storm Isaac in the south after owner‘s rant about justification of not getting, and discussion of‘s place in Dallas lore. Sunday didn’t change much: speculation reigned supreme from another Mavericks’ headliner. This time though we had to pay attention, because it wason his future. Dirk was on his Twitter account, saying what Mavs fans have wondered since his last contract was signed in 2010: Will there be another contract? Here’s how he is feeling. “2 for sure and then see how I feel.” He won’t join a team manufactured to win a title, such as the Lakers or Heat, because he “bleeds blue” and presumably won’t hop ship for a try at a chip. It was a wide-ranging question-and-answer session to say the least, ranging from Terry (“Fam for life. We won chip together. Wish him well in Boston.”) to pests (“i hate cockroaches”) to how he spent his Sunday afternoon (“chillen”). Yep, Swish41 was answering questions from all comers. If you’re not following him on Twitter yet you have no excuse now. Not saying he’s going to open up the floor for questions like Mitt and Barack on the campaign trail again anytime soon, but you never know what the players are going to put online. When Dirk isn’t tweeting in German that is. … Speaking of Isaac, his predicted landfall near New Orleans has everyone making plans for cover — and the Hornets players working out in town are no different . The 11 players who have been at the team’s training facility are keeping a close watch. … We told you back when the Olympics ended about the possibility of seeing 3-on-3 basketball in the Games in the future. The world championship has already arrived, though, and the women’s title is coming to the U.S. The team of Notre Dame senior, Connecticut junior, Stanford juniorand(a reserve) went 9-0 in Athens for the title over France, 17-16. The win gives Diggins her fifth gold medal in international play and her U.S. teams are unbeaten in their last 23 games together. Not too shabby for the Golden Domer to have another gold to match. Will Weezy send out some more tweets about Diggins after this latest gold? … Of course, we have to belatedly mention that the U.S. team was bounced by Serbia in the quarterfinals. …today, nothing to see here. … Hit the jump to read about Kevin Durant’s ambition. …