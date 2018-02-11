Dirk Nowitzki Sent Everyone In Dallas Into A Frenzy By Dunking Against The Lakers

02.10.18 4 weeks ago

Getty Image

Dunks are commonplace in the NBA, but a Dirk Nowitzki dunk is definitely a enough to send Dallas Mavericks fans into a bit of a frenzy.

Nowitzki skied for a dunk on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers, and everyone involved in the game — whether it be the fans, the broadcast team, or his teammates — lost their mind.

Nowitzki is a 39-year-old forward in his 20th season in the NBA, so dunking isn’t exactly in the arsenal these days. But he had a chance to take flight on Saturday night on the fast break and he made the most of it.

TAGSdallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKI

