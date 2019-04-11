Dirk Nowitzki Made His Final Basket Amid MVP Chants In San Antonio

04.10.19 39 mins ago

Getty Image

Dirk Nowitzki’s NBA career is officially over.

The German big man that could shoot the lights out officially announced his retirement on Wednesday, but before he could wrap everything up he had to finish out one final game for the Mavericks in San Antonio against the Spurs. It wasn’t quite the proper send off he deserved, but Dirk did get a nice tribute video from the Spurs and a raucous crowd in support of him.

Then came time for his final moment as an NBA player. With less than a minute to go and the game well out of hand, Dirk held the ball with MVP chants raining down on him. In true Dirk fashion, with a player all over him, he faded away and hit a jumper. His trademark move. The crowd went nuts and his career was capped off perfectly. It would have been better in Dallas, but it was pretty great in San Antonio.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSdallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKIGREGG POPOVICHsan antonio spurs
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP