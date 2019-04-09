Dirk Nowitzki Was Greeted By Hundreds Of Stadium Employees Before Potentially His Final Home Game

04.09.19 48 mins ago

While he hasn’t indicated what he plans to do either way, the Dallas Mavericks are using Tuesday night’s home finale as an opportunity to honor Dirk Nowitzki in the event he decides to retire. It wouldn’t be the last time we see Nowitzki in a Mavs uniform — the team plays on Wednesday night in San Antonio to close the year — but it may be the last time he takes the floor at the American Airlines Center.

As such, Dallas owner Mark Cuban had made it clear that Tuesday would be a celebration of Nowitzki’s historic tenure in Dallas, even if Dirk wouldn’t like having the spotlight on him all evening. We’ll find out what exactly Cuban has in mind once the game starts, but as it turns out, Nowitzki couldn’t even show up at the arena without it being a big deal.

Employees of both the AAC and the Mavericks formed a gigantic tunnel for Nowitzki’s arrival, doling out high fives and words of encouragement to the future Hall of Fame big man.

