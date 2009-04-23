Dirk Nowitzki is being shut down by … Matt Bonner?

Lost in the day-to-day MVP battle between LeBron, D-Wade and Kobe was the fact that Dirk Nowitzki went into these playoffs as hot as anybody in the League. To end the regular season, Dirk went on a string of 25 straight games where he dropped 20-plus points, and took the Mavs from the brink of the Lottery to corralling a 6th-seed. In fact, his final numbers (25.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg) weren’t too far off his stats from his ’07 MVP season.

But in two postseason games so far against the Spurs, Dirk has failed to crack a dub, putting up 19 points in Game 1 and just 14 in Game 2, shooting 34% from the field and 0-for-6 beyond the arc in that stretch.

Looking at how the Spurs typically match up with Dallas on the frontline — Tim Duncan guarding Erick Dampier in the post, and Finely/Bowen/Udoka taking turns with Josh Howard at the three — that leaves Matt Bonner as the guy assigned to Dirk. But it can’t be just Bonner shutting him down, right? From the San Antonio Express-News:

Bonner, who opens each game assigned to Nowitzki, will be the first to admit he’s no Dirk stopper. “Oh, God no,” Bonner said. Fortunately for the Spurs, and for Bonner, he doesn’t have to be. Guarding Nowitzki is not a one-man job. The Spurs have found success in crowding him on the catch, with players as disparate as Bonner and Bruce Bowen, then running other defenders at him on the dribble. The object is to coax Nowitzki to try tough jumpers from the perimeter or, better yet, give up the ball. Even then, the Spurs acknowledge there is only so much a defense can do against a 7-footer with 3-point range. “All we can do is make it difficult,” Bonner said. “You can’t completely shut him down. You can only make him work for what he gets.”

But as Spurs’ writer Jeff McDonald points out, that’s nothing new to bring a lot of different looks at Dirk. Of course Gregg Popovich has come up with a new wrinkle.

What is novel, in this series, is where some of the double-teams are coming from. The Spurs have been particularly aggressive in doubling Nowitzki at the high post, sometimes bringing an extra defender from under the basket. “I’ve never seen anybody do that,” Nowitzki said. The unexpected double-teaming has created problems for Nowitzki, who is nimble for a 7-footer but is no Dwyane Wade or Tony Parker off the dribble. “It’s hard, obviously, for a 7-footer to beat the double-team and get to the cup like a small player,” Nowitzki said. “If you double-team a Wade or all these other scorers, they’re still able to get around and make plays. For a 7-footer, who’s non-athletic, it’s pretty hard.”

I don’t expect Dirk to struggle the entire series. In the second half of the season, the Mavs have been almost as invincible at home as the Cavs, so I’m seeing at least one monster game from Dirk as the series goes to Dallas. But if this ends like I think it will — with San Antonio moving on and Dallas left wishing it had gotten more from its superstar — it’s just another bit of ammo for the people who will always insist Dirk doesn’t have what it takes to produce when it matters most.

