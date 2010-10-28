Dirk Nowitzki is one of the NBA’s 50 Greatest Players of All-Time

One of the six best basketball players in the world — the one currently and forever better than Amar’e Stoudemire and Chris Bosh at their own position — hit the free agent market this summer, and it seemed the vast majority of the basketball world either didn’t notice or didn’t care.

Almost as quickly as he became available, Dirk Nowitzki re-signed with the Dallas Mavericks for $80 million over four years. And then, like Keyser Soze, he was gone for the rest of the summer media frenzy. Did I miss something? Maybe it’s because the prospect of Dirk signing anywhere but Dallas seemed as likely as Chuck Hayes winning the All-Star Weekend three-point shootout, but while we debated and spent hours breaking down Matt Barnes and Mike Miller‘s respective summer moves, Dirk ensured Dallas will be a title contender for at least the next four years, and it barely made a ripple.

Then last weekend I’m in an NBA fantasy draft, and Dirk is being treated like broccoli: You know it’s good for you, but there’s a clear reluctance when it’s time to commit to the purchase.

“He’s been as steady a fantasy basketball player as you can ask for, but that doesn’t mean it makes it any more appealing to take him,” wrote Dime’s Fantasy Doctor in the October 2010 issue of the magazine. “He’s the wisest pick … but if you just can’t stand the boredom that’s included in this package of fantasy goodness, feel free to take a risk on someone who offers more excitement.”

OK, back to real basketball.

Am I the only person who thinks Dirk is a Top-6 player in the League right now? Am I the only person who realizes he’s become underrated, or just taken for granted?

The 32-year-old Nowitzki kicked off his 13th NBA season with a 28-point, 13-rebound effort against the Bobcats on Wednesday, and the mainstream coverage of his game paled in comparison to Kevin Durant‘s 30-point, 7-rebound effort against Chicago, or Blake Griffin‘s 20-point, 14-rebound line against Portland. I get it. Durant is the brand new flavor of the year, while Blake was making his long-awaited pro debut. Dirk doesn’t offer any of that glossy intrigue; in a lot of ways he’s become like the San Antonio Spurs dynasty wrapped up in one individual. Everybody knows he’s good, everybody knows he’ll be there come playoff time, yet to a growing number of observers, it’s gotten boring.

Meanwhile, Dirk has done more than simply put together a Hall of Fame career. He has reached (or has done enough to reach) that immortal tall-tale status. If the NBA made a new list of its all-time 50 Greatest Players, Dirk would be included.

In NBA history, Dirk ranks 27th in total points, 22nd in scoring average, 14th in free-throw percentage, and 61st in rebounds. For each of the last 10 seasons, Dirk (and All-NBA pick for the last decade straight) has been the best player for a Mavericks franchise that has won at least 50 games every year — an average of 56 wins per season — and never missed the playoffs. He has the league MVP from ’07, and seven other Top-10 MVP finishes. He ranks 26th all-time in total points in the playoffs, and is 10th in postseason scoring average (25.5 ppg). Dirk led Dallas to the Finals in ’06.

Beyond the numbers, though, Dirk is a truly unique talent. The NBA has never seen a 7-footer with his skill set utilize those talents so effectively; Dirk is the best shooting big man of all-time, and after being pigeon-holed as a three-point gunner early in his career, he’s modified his game to achieve a mastery of mid-range offense. (From 2000 to 2003, Dirk shot 4.5 to 5.0 threes per game; last year he shot 1.5 threes per game.) At the same time, Nowitzki goes inside enough to have averaged 8.5 rebounds per game for his career.

Dirk’s $80 million deal was also unique. It includes a no-trade clause, making him one of only two active players with that kind of luxury. One is Kobe Bryant. The other? He is one of the best players in the League — one of the best players of all-time — who has somehow become one of the most underrated.

