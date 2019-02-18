Dirk Nowitzki And Luka Doncic Playing Name That Tune Was The Best Part Of All-Star Weekend

Associate Editor
02.18.19

Dirk Nowitzki played in perhaps his final NBA All-Star Game this weekend. The Dallas Mavericks legend and unquestioned first ballot Hall of Fame inductee played for four minutes, but he canned three triples and got the crowd at the Spectrum Center on its feet, even if it did come in a losing effort for Team Giannis.

This, however, was not the best moment of the weekend that involved Nowitzki. Instead, that came a little later on during the game, as a second half time out included a video of Nowitzki and Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic bonding over some music.

The pair played a game of Name That Tune, with all but one of the songs in question coming out before Doncic was even born. We’ve reached out to the NBA with the hopes of getting a high quality video of the entire segment — it kicks off with the pair trying to identify Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles,” which didn’t make this cell phone video from Chase Shannon of WOAI/KABB — but for now, please watch and enjoy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2019
TAGSdallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKIluka doncicNBA All-Star 2019

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 3 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 6 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 6 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 1 week ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP