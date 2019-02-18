Dirk Nowitzki played in perhaps his final NBA All-Star Game this weekend. The Dallas Mavericks legend and unquestioned first ballot Hall of Fame inductee played for four minutes, but he canned three triples and got the crowd at the Spectrum Center on its feet, even if it did come in a losing effort for Team Giannis.

This, however, was not the best moment of the weekend that involved Nowitzki. Instead, that came a little later on during the game, as a second half time out included a video of Nowitzki and Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic bonding over some music.

The pair played a game of Name That Tune, with all but one of the songs in question coming out before Doncic was even born. We’ve reached out to the NBA with the hopes of getting a high quality video of the entire segment — it kicks off with the pair trying to identify Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles,” which didn’t make this cell phone video from Chase Shannon of WOAI/KABB — but for now, please watch and enjoy.