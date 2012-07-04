Dirk Nowitzki “Never Thought” Jason Terry Would Wear Another Uniform

The pieces of Dallas’ 2011 NBA title team had started to fall apart before last season, but the loss of Jason Terry was one of the last star Dirk Nowitzki expected. Nowitzki told the Dallas Morning News that Terry was one of the core members whose loss he was stunned by. Terry agreed in principle Tuesday to a three-year deal with Boston for the mid-level exception.

Nowitzki didn’t hide that it was a huge blow to the Mavs, whose misfortune was doubled later Tuesday evening when Deron Williams declined their four year, $75 million offer.

Nowitzki:

“Jet and myself, we’ve been through a lot, some great downs, but also one of the greatest ups ever in our careers with winning the championship and he was a big part of that,” Nowitzki said. “I never thought either me or him would wear another uniform, but if it comes down to it, we all understand it’s a business and it’s going to be tough, but we got to move on. “I lost Steve (Nash) who was one of my closest friends, and we still found a way to win a championship. If that’s what happens with Jet, we’ve got to find a way to move on.”

