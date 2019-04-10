Dirk Nowitzki Was Overcome With Emotion After A Mavs Tribute Video

Twitter

We don’t know if Dirk Nowitzki played his last home game for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, but if he did, the team sure threw him a hell of a party. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he was going to treat the final home game of the season as a celebration of Nowitzki, who may retire at the end of this season, and it was some shindig.

Hundreds of Mavericks employees greeted Nowitzki when he entered the building on Tuesday night, cheering him on in a moment that reflects something the team later highlighted — just how much he means to the people of Dallas and the Mavericks as an organization.

A tribute video aired in the arena while the Mavericks were up big, and Dirk was visibly touched by the piece, which focused on the impact he’s had in the community over his lengthy NBA career.