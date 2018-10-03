Getty Image

The Dallas Mavericks’ path back to the postseason isn’t too hard to imagine. Between the addition of DeAndre Jordan in free agency and Luka Doncic in the 2018 NBA Draft, along with the hopes that Dennis Smith Jr. can take a step forward during his sophomore campaign, there are justifiable reasons for optimism in Dallas.

All of this will happen amid what could be Dirk Nowitzki’s final year in the NBA. The veteran big man isn’t the MVP-caliber player he was earlier in his career, but he’s still an effective shooter, even if it’s off the bench. Nowitzki is also about to make NBA history, as he will become the first player to play for the same team for 21 years when he takes the floor this season.

The issue is Nowitzki might not make it onto the floor right away. The Mavericks are in China for a pair of games against the Philadelphia 76ers, and while speaking to the media, Rick Carlisle made it clear that offseason ankle surgery might delay when we see Nowitzki’s season debut.