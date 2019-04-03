Getty Image

The final week of the 2018-19 regular season is here and there are plenty of story lines to monitor across the NBA. While many will be focused on the battle for playoff position, a few legendary players may be winding down for the final time and, in two cases, there is legitimate uncertainty.

While Dwyane Wade has been very open about his retirement tour, Dirk Nowitzki and Vince Carter haven’t been, with Carter insinuating that he’ll attempt to return for the 2019-20 campaign. As for Nowitzki, the future Hall of Fame inductee has not declared any public intention to retire but, with the Dallas Mavericks set to miss the postseason, there will be extra attention paid to the team’s home finale on Apr. 9 against the Phoenix Suns.

In fact, Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently put the spotlight directly on Dallas for that evening.