Dirk Nowitzki Will Set An NBA Record With His Return To The Mavericks Next Season

07.23.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Dirk Nowitzki really will be a Maverick for life. The Dallas Mavericks’ franchise cornerstone is coming back for another season, a decision that was made formal on Monday when he signed a contract with the only NBA team he’s ever played for.

The Mavericks declined their option for Nowitzki in June, but there was little question that they would bring the franchise centerpiece back for at least one more season if he was open to the idea. Last week it was rumored that the two sides were close on a deal, and on Monday it was reported that they had agreed on a one-year, $5 million contract.

Around The Web

TAGSdallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKI

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 2 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP