Dirk Nowitzki really will be a Maverick for life. The Dallas Mavericks’ franchise cornerstone is coming back for another season, a decision that was made formal on Monday when he signed a contract with the only NBA team he’s ever played for.

The Mavericks declined their option for Nowitzki in June, but there was little question that they would bring the franchise centerpiece back for at least one more season if he was open to the idea. Last week it was rumored that the two sides were close on a deal, and on Monday it was reported that they had agreed on a one-year, $5 million contract.