Dirk Nowitzki Will Make His Long-Awaited Season Debut Against The Suns

12.13.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Dallas Mavericks are operating at a high level, posting a record of 15-11 to open the 2018-19 NBA season. Some of that uptick comes as a result of stellar play from rookie Luka Doncic and some of it stems from outstanding performance from the team’s bench, led by veteran guard J.J. Barea. However, the Mavericks have been doing this without the best player in the history of the franchise, and that is set to change on Thursday evening.

Dirk Nowitzki, who has been absent for the duration of the campaign as a result of ankle surgery, will make his season debut in a nationally televised match-up against the Phoenix Suns.

