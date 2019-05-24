The City Of Dallas Proposed Naming A Street Near American Airlines Center After Dirk Nowitzki

05.23.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Dirk Nowitzki appears to be thoroughly enjoying his retirement from the NBA and, after two decades of brilliance with the Dallas Mavericks, that is well-earned. After all, Nowitzki put together a no-doubt Hall of Fame career that included some of the most impressive statistics (Nowitzki is the No. 6 all-time leading scorer) in league history and, without question, he is the best player ever to don a Mavericks uniform.

With that in mind, a proposal exists to honor Nowitzki in a unique way, with a portion of the street in front of American Airlines Center possibly being named in his honor.

Eddie Sefko of Mavs.com brings additional details, including the fact that the plan will formally be submitted on June 6, with a chance to have the proposal become official as early as Sept. 25.

“If they rename the street after me, that would be a great honor,” Nowitzki said. “Many great athletes have played in that arena, so I’m not sure I deserve all that.”

There are many ways to honor Nowitzki and it seems like a virtual certainty that a statue will be constructed outside the arena in his likeness. Still, this is a cool gesture from the locals in Dallas and, if things progress as you may expect, natives will be reminded of his basketball-related brilliance on a daily basis.

Around The Web

TAGSdallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKI
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP