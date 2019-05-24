Dirk Nowitzki appears to be thoroughly enjoying his retirement from the NBA and, after two decades of brilliance with the Dallas Mavericks, that is well-earned. After all, Nowitzki put together a no-doubt Hall of Fame career that included some of the most impressive statistics (Nowitzki is the No. 6 all-time leading scorer) in league history and, without question, he is the best player ever to don a Mavericks uniform.
With that in mind, a proposal exists to honor Nowitzki in a unique way, with a portion of the street in front of American Airlines Center possibly being named in his honor.
Eddie Sefko of Mavs.com brings additional details, including the fact that the plan will formally be submitted on June 6, with a chance to have the proposal become official as early as Sept. 25.
“If they rename the street after me, that would be a great honor,” Nowitzki said. “Many great athletes have played in that arena, so I’m not sure I deserve all that.”
There are many ways to honor Nowitzki and it seems like a virtual certainty that a statue will be constructed outside the arena in his likeness. Still, this is a cool gesture from the locals in Dallas and, if things progress as you may expect, natives will be reminded of his basketball-related brilliance on a daily basis.