Dirk Nowitzki appears to be thoroughly enjoying his retirement from the NBA and, after two decades of brilliance with the Dallas Mavericks, that is well-earned. After all, Nowitzki put together a no-doubt Hall of Fame career that included some of the most impressive statistics (Nowitzki is the No. 6 all-time leading scorer) in league history and, without question, he is the best player ever to don a Mavericks uniform.

With that in mind, a proposal exists to honor Nowitzki in a unique way, with a portion of the street in front of American Airlines Center possibly being named in his honor.

The city of Dallas is proposing that the street across from the @AACenter should be renamed to ‘Nowitizki Way’. A cause we can all get behind 🐐 pic.twitter.com/OXVVMUQ6PX — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) May 23, 2019

Eddie Sefko of Mavs.com brings additional details, including the fact that the plan will formally be submitted on June 6, with a chance to have the proposal become official as early as Sept. 25.

“If they rename the street after me, that would be a great honor,” Nowitzki said. “Many great athletes have played in that arena, so I’m not sure I deserve all that.”

There are many ways to honor Nowitzki and it seems like a virtual certainty that a statue will be constructed outside the arena in his likeness. Still, this is a cool gesture from the locals in Dallas and, if things progress as you may expect, natives will be reminded of his basketball-related brilliance on a daily basis.