Getty Image

It’s been a weird season for Dirk Nowitzki. He’s been playing about as well as you’d expect for a 40-year-old big man whose had to overcome offseason surgery, but he has looked a little more comfortable as the season has gone on and he’s gotten back into game shape. Instead, the weirdness stems from the fact that everyone — from opposing teams to commissioner Adam Silver — believe this is going to be Nowitzki’s last year in the league.

The catch is that Nowitzki hasn’t said whether or not he’s surely hanging them up at the end of the season. He’s said plenty of stuff about waiting and seeing how he feels, but there hasn’t been anything cut and dry about his future.

Nowitzki’s latest update came via Tim MacMahon of ESPN, who spoke to the sure-fire Hall of Fame inductee about what the future has in store and got some insight as to what would motivate him to come back next year.