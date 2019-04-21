Dirk Nowitzki Thanked The City Of Dallas With A Heartfelt Newspaper Ad

Getty Image

Dirk Nowitzki was one of those rare players that got do the impossible this season: He retired with the only team for which he ever played. That just doesn’t happen anymore — players move around and teams pull off trades as part of the modern day NBA ecosystem. But for the Mavericks and Dirk, it was different. His attachment to the Mavericks and city of Dallas was equaled by the franchise. Neither side could ever separate from one another.

Then, as his career came to an end, he got the send off he deserved. It was a beautiful moment where the Mavericks an fans in Dallas got to give their regards to the best player in franchise history. Eventually, Dirk returned the favor with a heartfelt thank you message to the city. Nowitzki expressed his gratitude on Sunday with a gigantic ad that took up an entire page in the Dallas Morning News.