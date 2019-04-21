Dirk Nowitzki Thanked The City Of Dallas With A Heartfelt Newspaper Ad

04.21.19 52 mins ago

Getty Image

Dirk Nowitzki was one of those rare players that got do the impossible this season: He retired with the only team for which he ever played. That just doesn’t happen anymore — players move around and teams pull off trades as part of the modern day NBA ecosystem. But for the Mavericks and Dirk, it was different. His attachment to the Mavericks and city of Dallas was equaled by the franchise. Neither side could ever separate from one another.

Then, as his career came to an end, he got the send off he deserved. It was a beautiful moment where the Mavericks an fans in Dallas got to give their regards to the best player in franchise history. Eventually, Dirk returned the favor with a heartfelt thank you message to the city. Nowitzki expressed his gratitude on Sunday with a gigantic ad that took up an entire page in the Dallas Morning News.

Around The Web

TAGSdallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKI
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 6 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 6 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP