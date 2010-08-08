Dirk’s Dwindling Championship Hopes Take Another Hit

Despite the fact Dirk Nowitzki signed a new four-year contract with the Mavericks this summer, the realistic oddsmaker knows Dallas’ championship window for the Dirk era only has a couple of years left — if it hasn’t been slammed shut already by the likes of Tim Duncan, Dwyane Wade and Baron Davis — before it’s officially rebuilding time. The Mavs took another hit this weekend, as rising star Rodrigue Beaubois broke his left foot while playing for Team France, a setback in the young guard’s development. At worst, Roddy B could miss three months, and while he’d still be able to play most of the season, he’d lose valuable time in his offseason training. It’s been expected that Rick Carlisle will look to start Beaubois next to Jason Kidd next season, which could lead to a scary situation (for Carlisle) where Caron Butler or Shawn Marion has to be told they’ll be coming off the bench. Good luck with that … LeBron had his Akron bike-a-thon charity event yesterday, and during it offered a long-awaited thanks to some wounded fans. “To the city of Cleveland, my fans in Cleveland, my fans in northeast Ohio,” LeBron said, “I want to say thank you for the last seven years and the years that continue to go in the future.” Don’t worry, he’ll still get booed mercilessly the next time the Heat visit the Q … As we posted this edition of Smack, rumors were swirling that T-Mac has signed a one-year deal with the Pistons. What would a combo of Rip Hamilton and McGrady have been nicknamed in, like, 2004? “Lethal Weapon 2”? … The Bulls appeared to be done with collecting wing players when they signed Keith Bogans over T-Mac the other day — yes, Keith Bogans has become more coveted than Tracy McGrady — but word is they’re still talking to the Blazers about trading for Rudy Fernandez. At one time Taj Gibson was the focal point of the talks from Chicago’s side, but now it’s James Johnson. Even though Johnson (16th pick) was outplayed by Gibson (26th pick) in their rookie seasons, he’s still a great athlete and potential beast of a defender, a 6-9 guy who has the physical gifts to be schooled at guarding anybody from LeBron to Carmelo to Blake Griffin in the future. Johnson would be a good pickup for Portland … Meanwhile, Draft bust-in-training Joe Alexander has been working out for the Wolves. Of course. He’s right up David Kahn’s alley: a guy with a permanent “potential” stamp on his forehead whom no one else seems to want … Smush Parker wants back in the League. One of our favorites from the NYC playground scene — dude runs the cage at West 4th — Smush has been playing (and winning two chips) in China the last couple of years. “I’m going to end up at somebody’s veteran camp and try to make the team,” Smush told the New York Post. Probably shouldn’t put the Lakers on that list of potential invites … Speaking of playground buckets, Villanova point guard Corey Fisher dropped 105 points in a New York City summer-league game on Saturday. Crazy. We heard the main guy guarding Corey was a cat from Spanish Harlem named Jose Calderon … We’re out like Smush …