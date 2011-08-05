Disappearing Act: Billy Hunter Bets Entire NBA Season Is Out

Well, Billy Hunter just dropped the bomb. Let’s hope it doesn’t detonate. The NBPA’s executive director said he assumes the entire season will be canceled this year because the two sides are an insane $800 million apart. Hunter actually somewhat defended David Stern, saying it’s a new age of owners who have come around in the past six or seven years who are trying to change the ways, and are holding the commish’s feet towards the fire. At least, that’s how Hunter put it. Hunter said if he had to bet, he would guess there would be no ball … Who would this hurt the most? Teams like Boston, San Antonio, Los Angeles and maybe even Dallas would come back looking entirely different. Some players around the league would undoubtedly retire. Careers would be cut short. Records would stay safe. Everything would change. Most of all, we would be stuck watching basketball in any way we could rather than with the best players in the world … Speaking of politics, real politics, Stan Van Gundy is thinking about a new gig once all of his coaching is over. While he isn’t sure some of his ideas would fly, he really wants to give it a try. If he ever gets into politics, the dude is gonna complain about EVERYTHING. Every president or governing body is gonna hate him … “I threw one down so hard, it caught the bottom of the net and burned the bottom of the net and then popped back out. And Doug said, ‘Woah, the bottom of the net smoked and the dunk popped back out.'” Um, yeah. Darryl Dawkins was Ochocinco before even Chad Johnson existed and we had him come through with one of our best Q&A’s yet. Not only did he tell a ridiculous story about burning up a net, he also told us Stevie Wonder actually gave him the nickname Chocolate Thunder … So the video of Nick Young‘s 60-point game finally surfaced the other day, and of course people had to hate. Either it’s “Oh those rims look low” or “Oh the competition sucks!” Well we heard people attacking Young saying the video was cool and all but not once throughout the entire thing did he pass the ball. These people realize IT IS a highlight video of his 60-point game right? … Reportedly, Besiktas president YÄ±ldÄ±rÄ±m DemirÃ¶ren met with Kobe and his agent yesterday afternoon in Los Angeles to apparently talk about coming to terms on an agreement. In other words, expect news to come out tomorrow saying they either haven’t talked in months or that a deal is about a month away … LeBron James knows a little something about haters. He has more of them than probably anyone else alive. And he went off on Tim Tebow’s haters on Twitter, writing: Tim Tebow will succeed in the NFL. He’s a hard worker, a student of the game, a natural born leader and most of all a WINNER! It takes time and he’ll be nice. Then, he went at Merril Hoge for going at Tebow even though it is his job as an analyst to do so. No one is killing Tebow because they don’t like him. They’re just doing their job. And right now, no one is sure what’s gonna happen with Tebow. If you were the Broncos, would you play him? Tebow or Kyle Orton? At this point, we have to go with Orton. He’s been better. No other way around it … And while some top NBA talent took the court at Dyckman Park last night in NYC, it was Michael Beasley who made the biggest move when he “mushed” a fan in the face. The heckler was being a little ruff on him, so Beasley went up and shoved the man in the face while yelling “I get paid to do this.” He wasn’t the only pro acting up last night. Matt Barnes apparently punched someone at the SF Pro-Am. Which one of these is less surprising? … We’re out like summer league punches.
I do not know if this is an apple to apple comparison but Manny Pacquiao is a Congressman in the Philippines when he has no college degree and only graduated from high school by taking an equivalency test.
Stan Van Gundy has a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education from The College at Brockport State University of New York. It is not saying much but it is still a college degree.
So, with both the US and the Philippines having similar forms of government, does it mean that Van Gundy can at least be a congressman?
Shaq ain’t voting for the Master of Panic!
You can’t compare Pac-Man to SVG. The Rice-Eater is treated like Michael Jordan. The guerrillas and army hold a cease fire on his fight night. Pac-Man is loved by the people. It is vice-versa for SVG.
I will vote for Jeff though
Nick Young keep shooting lights out boy.
It’s less surprising that Matt Barnes punched someone at the Pro-AM than Beasley shoving someone’s face, but not by much. At all.
Orton > Tebow, Let him learn for another year and then make him the starter. If he fails at that point in time, oh well. At least you can’t say he failed because you threw him out there too soon.
I could see Beasley getting frustrated and pushing someone. However, Matt Barnes will slap/punch a ref/player for free.
Degrees don’t matter, all you need are votes. Find the right hot button topic, the right district, mobilize the old people, get enough young people and you are set. There is an 18 year old mayor somewhere in the mid-west. He will/could start touring old folk holmes giving rah rah speeches about not changing SS benefits. He just has to not crumble in debates.
Nick Young’s offense is similar to Shaq’s. They both have got Hoopz to fill.
Losing a season will be catastrophic to the NBA, David Stern needs to be replaced.
Nick Young went for 60? Cool story bro, is this the type of headline we can expect if there’s no NBA season? *Reaches for cyanide capsule*
Lebron is so mentally weak he can’t take legit criticism even when it isn’t aimed at him.
Matt Barnes punched somebody? Shocking. Beasley opts to mush someone in the face like a 12 year old girl does in a fight? Equally shocking.
I seriously cannot believe that Pro-Am crowd’s heckling is getting to NBA players… when Beasley said “I get paid to do this” someone should have shouted back “well why don’t you fucking act like a professional then, dipshit”
Lebron is transparent. Everything he said about Tebow he actually meant for himself…
“Lebron James will succeed in the NBA. He’s a hard worker, a student of the game, a natural born leader and most of all a WINNER! It takes time and he’ll be nice. ”
@iCARKACKi: “someone should have shouted back “well why don’t you fucking act like a professional then, dipshit””
^^ LMAO!
LeBron thanks for your $0.02 on the topic but we all really know you are just conveying how you reallly feel about the way you are treated in supporting Tebow.
And @iCARKACKI easily wins post of the day hahaha. Beasley is such a clown. Just shows he’s a headcase if summer league hecklers are going to throw you off…
did anybody see Kris Jenkins DESTROY LeBron on NFL Live last night?
icarnacki kills it with his last line. nice one.
Beasley… His talent ticket is going to run out soon and teams won’t want to deal with his bs. “Mushing” a fan in the face? I didn’t even know what that meant.
Did Barnes punch a fan or a player? Neither one is surprising, I just have a bet in Vegas and punching a fan pays better. A player was even money.
JAY – Too true. Lebron (the guy everyone hates, and he hates that) is giving support to Tebow (the guy everyone loves) so that people will say “Hey, Lebron isn’t so bad. He’s supporting Tebow!” Ironically, I hated Tebow in college, but want the guy to do well in the pro’s so badly because of the hate he gets. I like Orton, he is what he is, he won’t hurt you at all, but you can’t build on him. Tebow will play his ass off, work harder, and it probably means more to him, but if you constantly miss your receivers…. I think he should sit for another year or two and hopefully he does an Aaron Rogers or a Philip Rivers.
Who was the guy who used to post his “banger of the day” and then rap a few lines in his posts? I don’t know why that kept me up last night.
I think I speak for everyone when I say I cannot wait for Matt Bonner to begin his streetball tour.
No NBA season would be rough for all. The old guys will be older–even if they don’t play the 84 games, they will still be creakier. Second round draftees of this year will be screwed; they will be like dudes out of college and unemployed for a year–the new, fresh crop in next year’s class will be more appealing than the dusty ones. And folks that regularly attend games and have season tickets will learn they can live without the games and channel that discretionary $ elsewhere, thus really hurting owners when the next season does finally occur.
@Big Island – Orton’s been damn good hte past few years. 4K+ passing yards each time. The offense has been very good; it’s been the AWFUL D that’s made them doormats. Tebow, meanwhile, is not an NFL QB. He will fail in the NFL. I don’t care how good of a guy he is, he’ll be joining Heath Shuler in Congress long before he ever becomes a successful starter for a good team.
^ not 84 games… 82…. same difference.
I kinda agree with Celts fan… the right side hemisphere (where the fantasy, dreamy, creative processes take place) wants him to excel. But the left side of my brain (where the rational, calculated, factual thoughts are processed) tells me Tebow will not be a very good NFL QB.
I really want him to become a legit QB but outside of physical tools I just don’t see anything there that shows me that he could turn any franchise around.
I hope the right side of my brain wins the argument…
Eddie Royal, Brandon Stokley, Brandon Lloyd. Good to decent 2nd & 3rd receivers. One of them was just determined to prove he plays better when not wearing a Redskins jersey. Knowshon can be a good RB so Tebow does have options. However, their defense was piss poor playing from behind a good chunk of the time which is the only reason Lloyd led the league in yards. All in all, Tebow could make it in the league IF his team doesn’t need him to be Manning, Brady, Brees, Rodgers, or Vick.
Celts fan – I am not bashing Orton. I like Orton, I do, but he is just a good QB. He’s been in the NFL for 5 years, the last 2 with Denver, and he’s never thrown for over 4K yards. Chicago is awful for a QB, and he has good numbers in Denver. All I am saying is that he is a guy who won’t screw up. You can’t ride him to a great season, but he won’t screw one up either. He won’t Brett Favre a team to a SB and he won’t Favre a team out of one either. The Ravens won the SB with a guy like Orton, but Denver isn’t Baltimore.
The problem with Denver is that Orton isn’t good enough to make people stop wanting Tebow to play. If Tebow were backing up Peyton, Brady, Brees, Rodgers, Vick, Rivers, Big Ben, Freeman (in Florida), Mark Sanchez, Flacco (people seem to love that guy), Matt Ryan or Sam Bradford, nobody would care. Of course he won’t play! But since it’s Orton, who does well, but not great, people want someone better. Since Tebow won everything in college people want him to play. Until he fails, it’s always gonna be there. Like Reggie Bush. People can see he isn’t an every down back because he did it and sucked. Jamarcus Russell? We know he sucks. Vince Young? Pretty sucky. Joey Harrington? Sucky. Orton? Good. Tebow? Nobody knows yet.
Just saw the video of Beasley mushing a heckler. HILARIOUS!!! The worst part about it, he does it as if no one is going to see him do it. His exact thoughts were:
*I’m just going to look away as I extend my arm. If his face runs into me, then… oh well, I guess that shows him to not put his face near my hands. Now I shall exit stage left.*
@Big Island – YOUNGFED was the name of that poster
