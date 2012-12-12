Disrespect Dunk Deathmatch: Anderson Varejao Vs. Blake Griffin

#Video #Blake Griffin
12.12.12 6 years ago

We joke around with the tag “Dunk Deathmatch” here every now and then but on these two dunks from Tuesday night, seriously, Jordan Hill and Marco Belinelli were lucky to escape without an injury. Hill missed out on being hit in the face from Anderson Varejao‘s nasty right-handed dunk in Cleveland, a dunk nasty enough to take away the play of the game title from Kyrie or Kobe’s feats.

At least Hill saw the business end of a poster dunk coming. A couple hours later in Chicago, Belinelli narrowly missed time with a hurt back when Blake Griffin ran up the Bulls guard’s back like a ladder for double-jump alley-oop from Jamal Crawford. Everyone saw the dunk coming but for Belinelli.

So whose dunk was nastier?

Whose dunk was worse for the defender?

#Video #Blake Griffin
