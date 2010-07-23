DJ Clue, Bobbito Garcia, Playground Legends Headline NYC’s Red Bull 2on2! Last Chance to Enter Your Team to Play for $2,000!

Come tomorrow morning, Lincoln Playground (135th and 5th Ave) in Harlem will be the epicenter of street basketball when the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Tour hits New York City. 32 teams will battle it out for $2,000, Skullcandy headphones, Kicker iPod stereos, coverage on dimemag.com and bouncemag.com and the bragging rights that come with running the table in the NYC tournament.

Games start tomorrow at 10 a.m., with DJ Chino, DJ Boogie Blind and DJ Clue spinning throughout the day. The tournament field is filling out with teams headlined by NYC legends like Bobbito Garcia and Kenny Satterfield gunning for the cash prize.

Here’s how you can enter for your chance to play against some of NYC’s finest and possibly walk away with the cash:

Email us at REVOLUTION@DIMEMAG.COM

Call us at 347.316.1924

or

Fax us at 212.564.9219 .

After NYC, the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Tour will hit the following cities:

Philadelphia – July 31 – Chew Playground (18th and Washington Avenue, South Philly)

Baltimore – August 7 – Cloverdale Park Basketball Courts

Washington, D.C. – August 21 – Barry Farms Rec Center