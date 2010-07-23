DJ Clue, Bobbito Garcia, Playground Legends Headline NYC’s Red Bull 2on2! Last Chance to Enter Your Team to Play for $2,000!

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Red Bull #Video
07.23.10 8 years ago

Come tomorrow morning, Lincoln Playground (135th and 5th Ave) in Harlem will be the epicenter of street basketball when the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Tour hits New York City. 32 teams will battle it out for $2,000, Skullcandy headphones, Kicker iPod stereos, coverage on dimemag.com and bouncemag.com and the bragging rights that come with running the table in the NYC tournament.

Games start tomorrow at 10 a.m., with DJ Chino, DJ Boogie Blind and DJ Clue spinning throughout the day. The tournament field is filling out with teams headlined by NYC legends like Bobbito Garcia and Kenny Satterfield gunning for the cash prize.

Here’s how you can enter for your chance to play against some of NYC’s finest and possibly walk away with the cash:

Email us at REVOLUTION@DIMEMAG.COM

Call us at 347.316.1924

or

Fax us at 212.564.9219 .

After NYC, the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Tour will hit the following cities:

Philadelphia – July 31 – Chew Playground (18th and Washington Avenue, South Philly)

Baltimore – August 7 – Cloverdale Park Basketball Courts

Washington, D.C. – August 21 – Barry Farms Rec Center

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Red Bull#Video
TAGSBobbito GarciaDJ CluePlaygroundRAJON RONDOReal Storiesred bullRed Bull 2on2 RevolutionStyle - Kicks and Gearvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP