What does a story about N.O.R.E. getting arrested have to do with basketball? Not much, but a couple years ago I got to interview the rapper, born Victor Santiago, and asked him if he plays ball.
“Oh yeah, they call me ‘Poppi Mo’ on the court,” N.O.R.E. said. “I’m real smooth. I’m like George Gervin out there, finger rollin’ on n****s. I bust they ass, then I go home and drink a Crystal Light and Alize.”
At least that’s how I remember it. Anyway, this is from the Miami Herald:
New York rapper N.O.R.E. was arrested on Miami Beach on Sunday afternoon after punching a man in the face and throwing a cup of yellow liquid on him, according to police.
Victor Santiago, who also goes by stage names N.O.R.E. or Noreaga, was arrested by Miami Beach police after he got into a fight with a man at Fatburger, a South Beach restaurant located at 947 Washington Ave., police said.
According to the police report, Santiago and three other men walked into Fatburger yelling loudly. On their way in, the rapper ripped one of the restaurant’s flower bouquets out of its place. Santiago then offered a man a cup of yellow liquid — when the man refused, Santiago threw it at him.
”Do you know who I am?” Santiago yelled, according to the report.
The rapper then punched the man in the face three times, police said.
When Miami Beach police officers arrived, they saw the four men running out of the restaurant — all were put in custody.
Police charged Santiago with simple battery and disorderly conduct in a licensed establishment.
First of all, it’s always hilarious when celebs pull the “Do you know who I am?” card. And anyone who has followed N.O.R.E.’s, um, expansion from his first album to now would find it extra-hilarious that dude was starting sh*t at a Fatburger. Lastly, I’m hoping that “yellow liquid” was nothing more than lemonade (or maybe a Crystal Light and Alize?).
Source: Miami Herald
who??
LMAO @ “expansion”
mike jones!
El Pollo Loco!! figgadeel-Me?
dude’s had like one or two good songs on his own. needs to calm down on the “do you know who I am?!” game. reminds me of that story you guys had about Fred Jones watching himself on a computer in public.
lol that Fred Jones story always gets brought up
wasnt NORE gettin in the gym tho to get his weight back down?
I would have brought up the fact that Freddie Foxxx threatened to beat NORE’s ass down if he ever said “What, What” again.
Since that statement by Foxxx, I have yet to hear Noreaga utter that phrase.
who the eff is that guy? i’m not much into rap music, but i think i know good/famous ones. “Do you know who I am?” ofcourse not.
The War Report,NORE,and The Reunion was my shit.Its a body in the trunk son whats it gonna be.
who walks around with a cup of ‘yellow liquid’?
hahaha. another ny bum….
“Oh yeah, they call me ‘Poppi Mo’ on the court,” <<LOL
That most def. sound like some NORE stuff.
Whole story means NORE and his crew were high and drunk or vice versa or either one, take ya pic.
Poor guy just minding his own business and then gets punched for refusing a cup a yellow liquid. Dang. It ain’t safe these days.
“This is not an option, n****, DRINK THIS SH*T!!”
When are “celebs” gonna learn that if you have to ask people “Do you know who I am?”, then you probably ain’t that famous.
nore has the best chain in the game: an iced-out box of newports…i mean “noreports”
[img.photobucket.com]
nore is a straight up clown, but the war report is that shit
“I stuck a bitch in her butt,
and said what what”
lol
@ LOL @ Austin this is not an option nigga if u don’t drink this we have a problem. Lmfao ALa Wayne Brady….. Btw nore sucks he is an embarassment to all puerto ricans
@frederick ruger
That chain is bad ass. Hahahah – what a dick.
since 1998 he is still on the run eatin’. what what!