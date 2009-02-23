What does a story about N.O.R.E. getting arrested have to do with basketball? Not much, but a couple years ago I got to interview the rapper, born Victor Santiago, and asked him if he plays ball.

“Oh yeah, they call me ‘Poppi Mo’ on the court,” N.O.R.E. said. “I’m real smooth. I’m like George Gervin out there, finger rollin’ on n****s. I bust they ass, then I go home and drink a Crystal Light and Alize.”

At least that’s how I remember it. Anyway, this is from the Miami Herald:

New York rapper N.O.R.E. was arrested on Miami Beach on Sunday afternoon after punching a man in the face and throwing a cup of yellow liquid on him, according to police. Victor Santiago, who also goes by stage names N.O.R.E. or Noreaga, was arrested by Miami Beach police after he got into a fight with a man at Fatburger, a South Beach restaurant located at 947 Washington Ave., police said. According to the police report, Santiago and three other men walked into Fatburger yelling loudly. On their way in, the rapper ripped one of the restaurant’s flower bouquets out of its place. Santiago then offered a man a cup of yellow liquid — when the man refused, Santiago threw it at him. ”Do you know who I am?” Santiago yelled, according to the report. The rapper then punched the man in the face three times, police said. When Miami Beach police officers arrived, they saw the four men running out of the restaurant — all were put in custody. Police charged Santiago with simple battery and disorderly conduct in a licensed establishment.

First of all, it’s always hilarious when celebs pull the “Do you know who I am?” card. And anyone who has followed N.O.R.E.’s, um, expansion from his first album to now would find it extra-hilarious that dude was starting sh*t at a Fatburger. Lastly, I’m hoping that “yellow liquid” was nothing more than lemonade (or maybe a Crystal Light and Alize?).

