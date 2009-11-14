Do you need a championship to validate your career?

An NBA championship can do a lot of different things for a lot of different people.

If you’re a Hall of Fame-bound veteran who’s carried mediocre teams for years, e.g. Kevin Garnett in ’08, a ring can be the final piece of validation to cap a stellar career. If you’re an up-and-coming superstar like D-Wade in ’06, it’s a standard-bearer by which to set future goals and a quick booster into the next level of fame. If you’re a champ three times over like Kobe in ’09 but had never won it all “on your own,” it’s a middle finger to those who wrote off your previous ‘chips. Or if you’re more like Adam Morrison in ’09 or James White in ’07, the ring is a nice piece of hardware you can pawn when the NBA checks stop coming.

Back to that validation thing, though. Before KG came to Boston, it was looking like he’d never get a championship and shake the reputation of being a guy who couldn’t get it done when it mattered. In that respect, he’d be in the same boat as Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Dominique Wilkins and other greats who never won a title, or current stars like Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, T-Mac, Allen Iverson and Dirk Nowitzki still looking for that elusive championship. All of them are likely headed for the Hall of Fame, but without a ‘chip to their name, will they walk away feeling empty?

Does an NBA superstar need a championship to validate his career?

