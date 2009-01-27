Do You Organize Your Own Run?

Following up our post last week, “Where Do You Play Ball?,” we wanted to take it one step further. We definitely love hearing where y’all get your run in, and please continue to let us know, but now we’re looking for the guys like Jed who organize their own run.
Drop us a line in the comments and let us know where and when your run is, how many guys normally make it out, and what the run is like. Who knows, maybe we’ll come through or feature it on the site…
Ahhhhh this is hella funny..
This past Saturday i got all my boys to go hoop at our lighted spot (CSUEB) and i faked on them because my girl made me go to IKEA with her instead.. i was talkin hella smack about everyone fakin out too.. If any of you is on here i didnt sell out!
But not getting any for another week made my d#$k take over..
Just a funny coincidence lol
And what organizing?
I just send out texts and question guys manhood so they show up and then we 5’s..
we’ve got an email list thingy that goes out, and we get run in at least 3 times a week.
I play where the ballers at.Vegas and overseas baby.I aint making the league so I take the 2nd rate checks.
lmfao @ #4 i just use ballers network with my friends
i just moved to columbus ohio.where do people play around here? haven’t found any good places to play.
@ Lakeshow84–
Where is (CSUEB)Cal State ?
@ Doc–
Where do you run @ Vegas?
Cal State East Bay (Hayward)..
Either we run in the back or we go to the open gym they have every now and then..
Lakeshow84–
Are you originally from the LA area or the East Bay
@haterade-for whatever team wants me to run in the summerleague.I played for the Sixers last year,and the Clippers a couple years ago.
Nah born in Bakersfield and raised in the Easy Bay..
why you all in my koolaid foo lol
Cause I’m from So Cal, I’m currently in Vegas though
U in Vegas haterade?I’ll be there this summer for some random team with they rookies and free agents ballin for a couple dollars.Im basically there for show because they dont let me play my game.By then you should have changed the year for your screename like you do after evry season ends in a LA asswhipping since the real horse of that team was kicked out of town.
UNT baby….
(WATCH IN HIGH-QUALITY)
[www.youtube.com]
We out like the guy getting blocked at the end of the vid
Yeah, I’m in Vegas (I coach at Tarkanian Basketball Academy) , but only for another 3 months. I’m moving to Huntsville AL…
Shonum gym… i organize run there with a few of my college buddies… we get descent run from rutgers, st. peters, and william paterson players… terre dehere used to pass by… horace jenkins broke a rim there lolz
yo dawgz, we gits our runs in @ the ymca in ashland, kentucky…monday, wednesday, & friday @ noon (known as noon-ball to the locals) & monday & wednesday evenings @ 530pm…anyone around who knows how to ball knows where to go & when to be there…competition is mostly current & ex- ncaa division 2 (or lower) ballers & some really capable dudes who didn’t play in college for whatever reason (poverty, guns, drugs, baby momma drama, etc…)…we do have a few guys that played or currently play ncaa division 1 hoops & 4 guys who played professionally (either overseas or in the states)…if u ever in town, hit us up @ the ”Y”….but ONLY if u gots game….holla @ ur boy!
Good schtuff DH..
Yeah im in Northern Cali right now..
be coo out there!
[www.sacbuckets.com]
Sacramento Adult Basketball league