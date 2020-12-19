The James Harden saga in Houston continues. After doubling down on his trade request and reportedly indicating that he has no interest in playing alongside John Wall, the Rockets have continued to court suitors for the disgruntled former MVP, although one potential landing spot is looking less likely with each passing day.

There was growing belief that the Philadelphia 76ers were seriously considering making a play for Harden, with rumors circulating that they might be willing to part with Ben Simmons in order to get a deal done. But no sooner had that report hit the airwaves did new Sixers GM Daryl Morey shoot it down.

It’s hard to know what to believe, particularly if you’re one of the players who is purportedly involved in these talks. It can have a negative effect on morale, which is why new head coach Doc Rivers tried to do some damage control and get on the phone with his All-Star point guard to give him assurances about the upcoming season.

Doc Rivers on the Ben Simmons rumors, says that he gave Simmons a call last night just check in and get a read on where Simmons is at. “I feel very good about our conversation. Now we just move forward.” — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) December 18, 2020

Simmons and Joel Embiid are one of the league’s most talented young duos, though there have been nagging questions about their on-court fit that will keep hounding them unless Rivers can find a way to make them thrive together. It’s those very questions about their chemistry that fed into the recent trade rumors and will continue to do so until Harden reaches his new destination and/or the Sixers manage to get over the hump.