The Clippers, especially head coach Doc Rivers, have been at the forefront of the conversation around social justice during their time in the NBA’s Bubble this summer. In the aftermath of the players’ wildcat strike last week, Rivers again is leading his team in new ways to be involved in gradual societal reform.

During the Clippers’ break following their six-game first-round victory over Dallas, the team set up a conversation with U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a California Democrat and the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus whose congressional district includes the southern and western parts of Los Angeles.

Rivers explained during his game day media availability on Wednesday that the team’s chat with Rep. Bass centered around her thoughts on the player strike, her perspective as one of the writers of the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, and how the Clippers can even go a step further to take pieces of the federal legislation to the California state legislature.

In the days since the strike, NBA players and coaches have focused on how to channel their demonstration and collective energy into meaningful reform. The Bucks, who initiated the strike, demanded that the Wisconsin state legislature meet for the first time in four months, and sought out conversations with the governor’s office and attorney general’s office in the state. The Clippers are following suit by speaking with elected officials who can help them make their voices heard.