The NBA coaching carousel figures to be extremely active this offseason as three teams have coaching vacancies to fill already and many more are expected to open in the near future.

The Suns, Grizzlies, and Bucks made midseason changes and will have to decide whether to move forward with their interim hires or find a new head coach. All indications are that the Knicks and Magic will likewise make coaching changes, even if Jeff Hornacek is mounting a campaign to save his job in New York, which would run the total to five teams looking for new coaches.

Detroit will have conversations with Stan Van Gundy about his future with the Pistons soon, which could create another opening (as well as a front office position), and in the Western Conference, Los Angeles could see some coaching shakeups. The Lakers were, at one time at least, reportedly considered looking at replacing Luke Walton with David Fizdale in an effort to help their upcoming courtship with LeBron James. After their strong close to the season, who knows if that is still a possibility or not.