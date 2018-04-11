Some NBA Executives Expect Doc Rivers And The Clippers To Part Ways ‘Sooner Than Later’

#Los Angeles Clippers
04.11.18 50 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA coaching carousel figures to be extremely active this offseason as three teams have coaching vacancies to fill already and many more are expected to open in the near future.

The Suns, Grizzlies, and Bucks made midseason changes and will have to decide whether to move forward with their interim hires or find a new head coach. All indications are that the Knicks and Magic will likewise make coaching changes, even if Jeff Hornacek is mounting a campaign to save his job in New York, which would run the total to five teams looking for new coaches.

Detroit will have conversations with Stan Van Gundy about his future with the Pistons soon, which could create another opening (as well as a front office position), and in the Western Conference, Los Angeles could see some coaching shakeups. The Lakers were, at one time at least, reportedly considered looking at replacing Luke Walton with David Fizdale in an effort to help their upcoming courtship with LeBron James. After their strong close to the season, who knows if that is still a possibility or not.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSDOC RIVERSLos Angeles Clippers

The RX

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 1 day ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 5 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP