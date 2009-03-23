Doc Rivers Gets Screwed

After the Celtics gave up 127 points to Chicago last Tuesday, Doc Rivers exploded in the post-game, calling the technical foul he got from referee Bill Kennedy “the most unprofessional tech by a ref I’ve ever had.” This rant earned him a $25,000 fine.
“I don’t usually go this route, but the technical I got thrown out (on) was the most unprofessional tech by a ref I’ve ever had,” Rivers said. “He stood there and he goaded me and he goaded me and stared at me. Look at the film. I actually walked away. He asked me, ‘Where do you want the ball?’ And I said, ‘Ask them,’ talking about our players. That’s my right to say that, and I walked away. He stood there and stared me down and stared me down and goaded me until I turned around and said, ‘What?’ That’s what I got thrown out of the game for in a (five)-point game. Think about that. Think about that play that Bill Kennedy made. That is the most unprofessional tech I’ve ever had.”
It’s understandable that Stern‘s office took a chunk out of Rivers’ paycheck for going off in a press conference. It was the wrong venue in which to voice his serious complaint. He should have taken it directly to the Commish, and done so quietly and without fanfare. For that, he deserves some fine.
But news dropped late last week that the League would also be fining referee Bill Kennedy an undisclosed amount for his in-game actions. They’re admitting that the ref did something wrong. Shouldn’t the ref’s mistake during the 48 minutes of game-time annul any sort of fine that Rivers incurred for something that happened once the final whistle blew? Or did the League get it right on both accounts?
Source: AP
No, Doc went out of line by exploding in the news conference.
I mean, even Timmy D got fined in the Joey Crawford incident, and all he did was laugh..
The friggin post game. Where you’re reflecting on the game at hand. And it was less than, an hour? from the actual game. Of course, if something dumb like that happens…you’re going to speak about it.
The Refs’ god complex has effected more than this game this season. NBA needs to crack down on Ref’s that throw T’s around because coaches and players arn’t jocking said ref’s nut sack.
The League got rich on both accounts and that’s about it.
The L had to fine Doc cause they have done that to so many others and he couldn’t be the exception, but to somewhat justify I guess, they went and fined the ref. too.
Again in the end …where does that money go that the ref. and Doc paid?
Refs. Union all in an uproar over the ref getting fined though, might change a few calls in some tight playoff games. Hmmmm.
Oh how I miss the Stern that carried the NBS through the good times. He was top notch. This Stern is a fruitcake whose micromanagement is ruining the league slowly but surely.
The NBA referees already don’t like us, now its gonna be worse. We are not gonna get any calls during the playoff.
I don’t usually go this route, but,
OLD
well basically 2 wrongs dont make a right. the ref was wrong, but Doc was wrong by addressing it to the media. sucks, but thats the rules
it’s just like if you have a d-bag cop that pulls you over and is goading you. YOu can’t bust him in the mouth and expect to get away with it. Bite your tongue and file a complaint…
The league is about money.They gonna fine everybody who do anything.
I read some article about the refs association complaining about the fine though.
Apparently refs are ‘trained’ to just stare instead of saying anything back… because its non-provocative or something.