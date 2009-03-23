Doc Rivers Gets Screwed

After the Celtics gave up 127 points to Chicago last Tuesday, Doc Rivers exploded in the post-game, calling the technical foul he got from referee Bill Kennedy “the most unprofessional tech by a ref I’ve ever had.” This rant earned him a $25,000 fine.



“I don’t usually go this route, but the technical I got thrown out (on) was the most unprofessional tech by a ref I’ve ever had,” Rivers said. “He stood there and he goaded me and he goaded me and stared at me. Look at the film. I actually walked away. He asked me, ‘Where do you want the ball?’ And I said, ‘Ask them,’ talking about our players. That’s my right to say that, and I walked away. He stood there and stared me down and stared me down and goaded me until I turned around and said, ‘What?’ That’s what I got thrown out of the game for in a (five)-point game. Think about that. Think about that play that Bill Kennedy made. That is the most unprofessional tech I’ve ever had.”

It’s understandable that Stern‘s office took a chunk out of Rivers’ paycheck for going off in a press conference. It was the wrong venue in which to voice his serious complaint. He should have taken it directly to the Commish, and done so quietly and without fanfare. For that, he deserves some fine.

But news dropped late last week that the League would also be fining referee Bill Kennedy an undisclosed amount for his in-game actions. They’re admitting that the ref did something wrong. Shouldn’t the ref’s mistake during the 48 minutes of game-time annul any sort of fine that Rivers incurred for something that happened once the final whistle blew? Or did the League get it right on both accounts?

Source: AP