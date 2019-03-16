Doc Rivers And Jim Boylen Got Ejected At The Same Time On Friday Night

03.16.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

In recent weeks, we’ve seen all manner of curious calls on the part of the officiating crews around the NBA. We saw Trae Young get ejected for simply staring at Kris Dunn after knocking down a clutch three-pointer during the Hawks and Bulls game last week. Afterward, even Dunn himself admitted it was beyond the pale.

Then, we saw Russell Westbrook earn a technical foul for talking to himself. We suppose the lesson there is that if you’re going to engage in a little self-admonishment, you probably shouldn’t do so within earshot of the nearest referee. Or something like that.

But what happened on Friday night during the Bulls-Clippers game at Staples Center might very well be a first. Late in the third quarter with Los Angeles leading 91-76, Doc Rivers and Jim Boylen appeared to have a few words with one another as they were stalking their respective sidelines, and before you knew it, the refs had tossed both of them from the game.

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDOC RIVERSJim BoylenLos Angeles Clippers
