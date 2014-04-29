Report: Doc Rivers Out If Donald Sterling Stays With Clippers

#Los Angeles Clippers
04.29.14 4 years ago
Doc Rivers (Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports)

Should Donald Sterling still be with the franchise Doc Rivers will never return to coach the Clippers, sources told Yahoo! Sports. The piece also warns Rivers wouldn’t be the only domino to fall; there’s also potential for a mutiny among the players, resulting in many of the squad’s best demanding out if Sterling returns.

Sterling has been accused of making racist comments in tapes leaked to TMZ, and pressure is mounting for the NBA to, in the least, indefinitely suspend the Clippers’ long-time owner if not completely strip him of ownership.

As for Rivers, he’s been a major part of L.A.’s success this season, pushing the team to 57 wins and a
No. 3 playoff seed while turning DeAndre Jordan into one of the best defensive players in the league and Blake Griffin into a viable MVP candidate. Without him, they were a directionless team. With him, they’re contenders.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is expected to announce a decision on Sterling today during a 2 p.m. ET conference.

H/T boston.com

What do you think?

