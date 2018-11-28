Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo has spent the early part of this season making everyone who picked him as an MVP candidate this season look really, really smart. The Greek Freak has been outstanding through the first 20 games of the year, leading Milwaukee to a 14-6 record while averaging 26.8 points, 13 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. It’s stat-sheet stuffing the likes of which few can match, especially because he has guard-like skills in a power forward’s body.

He’s an absolute nightmare to play against, and as Doc Rivers explains, having to prepare to go up against him isn’t any easier. The Los Angeles Clippers coach appeared on FS1’s Undisputed on Tuesday morning and doled out some serious praise to Antetokounmpo when discussing having to gameplan against a player of his caliber.