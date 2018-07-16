Getty Image

Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers are currently in their second summer of change, and by now it’s clear that a full-on rebuild is underway for Los Angeles’ other NBA franchise.

Rivers may no longer be president of the Clippers but is still active in basketball matters beyond just being the team’s head coach. While last summer’s offseason included a sign-and-trade that saw Chris Paul leave the organization, this summer has featured another star leave the team in free agency, as DeAndre Jordan made a move to the Dallas Mavericks after the team explored trade options for him throughout the season.

Another notable move was the trade of Rivers’ son, Austin. What’s left in L.A. now is a team undergoing a bit of upheaval, but despite some earlier rumors that he was unhappy with the situation with the Clippers, it seems that Rivers is excited to help the franchise rebuild.