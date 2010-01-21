Doc Rivers Says Big Baby Needs To “Grow Up”

Heading into last year’s offseason, things were looking pretty good for Glen “Big Baby” Davis. He was coming off a stellar postseason where he averaged 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. The Celtics rewarded him with a two-year, $6.5 million contract. Davis also made one of the biggest and most memorable postseason plays when he hit a baseline jumper in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to beat the Magic. But since then, things have gone south for Big Baby.

During the preseason, Davis injured his hand after an altercation with a friend. Big Baby missed the Celtics’ first 28 games after getting surgery on his hand. Since he’s been back, he’s averaged just 6.2 points and 4.3 rebounds.

In last night’s game against the Pistons, Davis was heckled by a fan who was allegedly calling him “fat boy.” Davis reportedly responded with a graphic comment of his own. When coach Doc Rivers was informed of the incident after the game, Rivers was not exactly on Davis’ side.

“I always say to the ‘to the [victor] goes the spoils,'” Rivers told reporters last night. “If the other team’s winning and the fans are on you, that’s part of it. We’ve been taught you have to take it and you have to keep playing. I don’t think it’s a huge step backwards [for Davis], but it is a step backwards and Glen Davis has to grow up.”