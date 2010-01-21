Doc Rivers Says Big Baby Needs To “Grow Up”

Heading into last year’s offseason, things were looking pretty good for Glen “Big Baby” Davis. He was coming off a stellar postseason where he averaged 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. The Celtics rewarded him with a two-year, $6.5 million contract. Davis also made one of the biggest and most memorable postseason plays when he hit a baseline jumper in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to beat the Magic. But since then, things have gone south for Big Baby.
During the preseason, Davis injured his hand after an altercation with a friend. Big Baby missed the Celtics’ first 28 games after getting surgery on his hand. Since he’s been back, he’s averaged just 6.2 points and 4.3 rebounds.
In last night’s game against the Pistons, Davis was heckled by a fan who was allegedly calling him “fat boy.” Davis reportedly responded with a graphic comment of his own. When coach Doc Rivers was informed of the incident after the game, Rivers was not exactly on Davis’ side.
“I always say to the ‘to the [victor] goes the spoils,'” Rivers told reporters last night. “If the other team’s winning and the fans are on you, that’s part of it. We’ve been taught you have to take it and you have to keep playing. I don’t think it’s a huge step backwards [for Davis], but it is a step backwards and Glen Davis has to grow up.”
I don’t know why he’s mad. He IS fat.
maybe big baby was frustrated cuz he didn’t eat within the last 20 minutes.
This fat idiot grows anymore and he’ll need his own team bus…
You also forgot to mention that his ONLY highlight in the league also involves him nearly killing a small, poor, innocent child in cold blood.
Shit, that guy is lucky I wasn’t at that game yelling at him. He’d be crying worse than when KG lit him up. For how much fat this guy has as protection, his skin isn’t thick at all.
control: “…nearly killing a small, poor, innocent child in cold blood”
Woah, what/when was this?
Mark
After he hit that game winner in the play offs (his only NBA highlight) he nearly trampled that stupid kid along the sidelines. I did slightly exaggerate for theatrical and humorous purposes.
SO he was upset that the heckler called him “boy”?
LMAO @ Control.. a wee bit overexaggerated on the kid killin bruh lol
but really this wasnt that big..
I watched a playoff game where they had the camera on KG and he called the crowd “F#$kin Fagg3ts” lol
Players have bad days.. Doc is just trying to keep Glen on the right path with that.. bet he just gave him one sentence to the tone of “you have to be bigger than that”..
And hes right when ur winning the crowds go retarded.. Shit go to a Utah game.. I HATE ENERGY SOLUTIONS ARENA..
LakeShow84
If Doc is telling that fat fuck “you have to be bigger” then he is utterly failing at his job. Doc SHOULD be saying “quit running your yap at the crowd, you ARE fat, do some laps around this arena fat boy.”. Shit, that is what my coaches would have said to me if I were obese.
whatever.
if the Celts win the chip again, someone in beantown just please make sure this fat fuck doesnt take his shirt off for the parade again!!!
@ LakeShow:
U right about the KG thing. Something tells me Doc saying dude needs to grow up wasn’t because he yelled something back at the fan. Cause like you said, if it was just because of that then KG should get the same speech. I think it was just another thing to add to the “reasons why you need to grow up” list, and Doc’s getting irritated.
LMFAO@control
I was thinking the same thing.
Big $h!tty (as I like to call him) is a useless NBA player but he doesn’t know it. He thinks he deserves some respect for his game, but he doesnt.
Hell I heckled Ken Griffy Jr. much much much worse than that when I was at a sox game as a teenager. He and Jay Bruner. I made fun of his teeth and Jay’s Nazi look. And the worse part is that Griffey was my favortie player at the time, he just happen to be playing my fav team. They took it and blew my team out! lol. Big $h!tty would never learn that, cause he doesn’t belong in the L.
So when did it become news that a guy named “Big Baby” needs to grow up?
@Dime….You guys chose to post this story because?
There are much more important things going on in the league. Who on the staff likes to make issue over such small incidents. Should he be out the league. He’s to fat. For those fans that yell obscene and hurtful comments toward the players. It childish & you wouldn’t do that in person. He does have a weight issue. It’s something he has to battle. He’s handling himself pretty well in the league. His only highlight & pushing the kid. All sound like hate & bickering. It was in the heat of the moment.
NBA Highlights for Glenn(Getting Drafted,Winning Playing Time,Ring,Avg 16 & 6 in the playoffs,Getting singned to a second contract)
@eyes,
are you seriously defending this jagoff? He needs someone to say something to him, and I’m not for yelling racial slurs, but a fat joke is a fat joke. If he can’t take that then he is in the wrong sport. Would I say it to his face? HELL YES, and i’d dare him say anything sideways out his face, cause i’d leave about 2pints of blood leaking from his mouth. Dude is a fat sissy and needs to be happy that Bos even resigned his sorry useless a$$.
@ Eyes
Who the f@ck defends “Big Baby”? His nick name in itself is a joke and insult. You are truly gayer then i thought you were. Those pumps must be on to tight, really who defends Big Titties? i mean Baby.
Dam look at his picture, how do you not shit on his life.
Chicagorilla
At least you know you can throw a better punch than that fat fucker can. Guy can’t even throw a punch without breaking something and sitting out a chunk of season.
eyes
Not even this fat fuck’s mom would defend him from being fat, she’d be like “I’m glad that bitch is making NBA money, I can finally fucking eat without him consuming every ounce of food I have!”.
As for his NBA highlights, those aren’t even highlights in the context I am referring to. I’m referring to plays that are exceptional and will cause people to remember him and them. He also didn’t “win” playing time, everyone in front of him got injured. The guy also can’t handle much playing time, he gasses out after 4 or 5 runs down the court.
If he doesn’t want to be called fat, he should keep his shirt on…oh and lose weight.
@control,
Hey I got an idea, me and you tag team cage match vs Big $h!tty and Rajon Rondo. Then Advancedmind can have a death match vs Kendrick Perkins.
Chicagorilla
I’m game, I got dibs on crushing Rondos weak ass though. I doubt I’m as easy to throw around as Kirk, haha.
There are a lot of bitter, bitter people on here. Hey guys, the Lakers won the last chip, by the way.
How about Fudge?
How about Man Turd?