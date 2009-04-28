Does Chris Paul no longer trust his teammates?

Of all the droopy-faced answers Chris Paul and Byron Scott gave trying to explain how the Hornets got devoured by 58 points last night, one in particular stood out to me. Asked how N.O. would possibly bounce back in an elimination Game 5 on the road, Paul said:

“I’m very interested to see how we’ll react.”

Maybe I was reading between the lines too much, but I caught all kinds of attitude from CP there. Like he was really saying, “I know I’M going to leave it all out there, but I don’t know if these other guys will.”

Not that anyone would blame CP for losing trust in his teammates after Monday’s public humiliation. Everybody on the roster (I’m not leaving Paul out) simply gave up at one point or another, and even when the Hornets were still kinda-sorta still in it, Paul (4 pts, 6 asts, 6 turnovers) was one of the only ones trying to make things happen. Playing on a sore knee, he was often attacking the Denver defense by himself while his teammates stood and watched.

On top of the general lack of effort, there was also a lack of basketball IQ. And as anyone who’s ever played pickup ball on a bad team knows, that’s not going to inspire trust from even the most generous and supportive point guard.

How do you think the Hornets will “react” in Game Five?