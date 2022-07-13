Donovan Mitchell joined Kevin Durant as NBA stars who appear to be gettable in a trade. While the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets both have high asking prices, Mitchell’s future is in question on the heels of the Rudy Gobert trade, while Durant went to the Nets and asked for a move.

This led to a debate on First Take about which guy is more desirable, which turned into ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth dunking on Chris “Mad Dog” Russo for trying to compare himself to athletes who want a move after signing a contract.

Foxworth cooking Mad Dog and telling him about it (h/t @Ryan_Cortes) pic.twitter.com/tajPHHAfZK — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 13, 2022

“You’re Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo, you have a certain amount of value,” Foxworth said. “You are not no damn Kevin Durant. Your value is not that. You are not LeBron James, you ain’t none of them dudes. So, you have a certain amount of power — you have more power and leverage than I do. But I’m not gonna come up here and complain because Mad Dog’s allowed to do stuff that I’m not allowed to do, because I’m not as valuable as you. So, get out of Kevin Durant’s way, you ain’t him.”

Foxworth, the former NFLPA, then pointed out that athletes have their salaries “artificially suppressed.” When Mad Dog then asked why players agree to a salary cap, he decided to go at him one more time.

“Well, there’s something call negotiations,” Foxworth said. “This is a whole other, more complicated conversation, I can teach you about negotiations and leverage if you want to, or I could just cook you on TV like I’ve been doing for the last 30 minutes.”