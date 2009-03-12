Don Nelson Tells Jamal Crawford to Get Lost

Even before Don Nelson‘s “experiment” he had been hinting to the media that Jamal Crawford should opt out of his deal at the end of the season and sign with another team.

Now he’s flat-out telling JC that there’s no room for him in the Bay. From the San Francisco Chronicle:



Nearly a week after his opt-out-or-else tete-a-tete with Jamal Crawford became public, Warriors coach Don Nelson finally came clean over the details of their conversation. “I’ve always been very open and honest with my players and I did tell him he probably would either opt out or we would move him next year,” Nelson said Wednesday, two days after refusing to go into specifics. “That’s a fact and I just don’t see that that’s going to work. I’m loaded in the backcourt. If I’m going to move (Stephen) Jackson into the backcourt now, I’m really overloaded. I think he’s too good a player to be a 10- or 15-minute player, as a backup player.” The Warriors acquired Crawford for Al Harrington in November, intending to pair Crawford with Monta Ellis as their backcourt of the future. Nelson said in no uncertain terms Wednesday that there was no room for the 29-year-old, who has started every game he has played for Golden State. “Wherever Jack plays, there’s not many minutes left. Wherever Monta plays when he’s healthy, there won’t be very many minutes left,” Nelson said. “Those positions should be backed up by somebody making less than 8 or 9 – or whatever his contract is – million dollars a year. So he makes too much money as a backup player.”

The article goes on to touch on the fact that if Jamal does opt out he’s going to face a brutal free agent market. His contract right is two years, $20 million. The article speculates that he would only be able to get a team’s mid-level exception, which will be about $5.5 million.

That’s a tough call – get paid but sit while he can still really play, or gamble and most likely take a huge pay cut to get run somewhere else. What should Jamal do?

