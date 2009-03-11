Don Nelson Wants to Experiment With the Warriors

Don Nelson says he’s going to experiment with his lineups of over the final 19 games of the season in an attempt to mix things up a bit.

I know, I know. I thought the same thing – “Isn’t that what Nellie does pretty much every night anyway?” Nelson’s lunacy with his lineups is well documented, so what will real experimentation look like in the Bay?



From today’s San Francisco Chronicle:

It might not happen all at once, or begin tonight against the Nets, but Nelson reiterated that he’ll use these last 19 games to look at some experimental – and even traditional – lineups. “We’ve got our center position pretty well taken care of,” Nelson said. “We’ve got a great sixth man (Maggette). The people that we’ve invested our money in … (Ellis) hasn’t been able to play all year,” Nelson said. “We’ve got a lot of talent at the other positions that’s either going to help us acquire somebody who’s a good fit, or going to be able to rise up and be part of what we’re doing.” A high draft pick notwithstanding, the centerpiece of Nelson’s long-term plan appears to be a backcourt of Ellis and Jackson, both of whom are under contract for at least another four seasons – assuming Ellis’ deal is not voided by the Warriors over his moped accident. The pairing would help solve some of the Warriors’ size and rebounding issues and allow Jackson to return to his natural shooting-guard spot. It also would squeeze Crawford out of the starting lineup, assuming he does not opt out of the final two years of his contract or is not traded.

Kind of crazy that the thought of the Warriors putting a semi-traditional lineup on the floor, where guys play their natural positions, is news isn’t it? For example, Kelenna Azubuike has been logging a ton of minutes at the 4 this season. It will be interesting to see what guys can do when they’re playing where they fit best.

Source: SFGate.com