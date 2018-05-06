Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This particular sketch was cut for time on last night’s SNL, but the folks on the show might regret that given LeBron James’ performance against the Raptors. It’s a timely complement to the drubbing that James has inflicted upon Toronto, earning him many comparisons to Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War and inspiring one announcer to rename the city “Lebronto.” He has seemingly put the Cavs on his back and some of his “teammates” wanted to show their appreciation on SNL.

It’s a team effort and each of these players want you to know exactly what they bring to the team — far, far away from anything related to basketball. There’s apparently a female player on the team with a fierce smoking habit and a golden retriever named Pancake.