Donald Sterling doesn’t know why the Clippers aren’t big-time

If the NBA worked like the U.S. Government, they would have sent paratroopers into Los Angeles decades ago and removed Clippers owner Donald Sterling from his position of power.
Unfortunately (for Clippers fans), the much-criticized and generally awful Sterling won’t be going anywhere until he decides to sell the team, or has the organization ripped from his cold, dead hands.
If you needed another example of Sterling’s out-of-touch-ness, check this out from Pro Basketball Talk:
Sterling was at the Clippers unveiling of their new uniforms and got needled by Los Angeles Times sportswriter and curmudgeon T.J. Simers, who loves to have fun with those who don’t get it.
Like how they went after LeBron and ended up with Randy Foye and Ryan Gomes.
Or, as Sterling put it, “If I really called the shots we wouldn’t have signed Gomes and what’s the other guy’s name?”
“You know, they told me if we built a new practice facility we’d attract all the top players in the game,” Sterling adds. “I guess I should have doubled the size of this place.”
Sterling believes the Clippers should have had a better shot at LeBron and doesn’t really understand why he focused elsewhere. He brushes aside the idea that LeBron was impacted by the fact Sterling has been taken to court by former coach Mike Dunleavey, who is trying to collect money on his guaranteed contract. (Former general manager Elgin Baylor also is suing the Clippers.)
In the L.A. Times story, Sterling also addressed a situation where the Clippers were reportedly offered a first-round draft pick in exchange for DeAndre Jordan this year.
“My people didn’t want to do that,” said Sterling. “I would have.”
For years, I’ve been saying the League needs to step in an do something if possible. If you can’t force Sterling out, find a way to move the Clippers out of L.A., because all you’re doing is wasting a major market on a minor-league franchise. I would LOVE if the Clips were shipped to Seattle, but even then, the thought of Sterling coming along with the package gives everybody in my hometown a pause.
Sterling is to owners what Kahn is to GMs.
@ Bizz
You are giving Sterling far too much credit.
Clippers are going to be the Champs this year!
Randy Foye is a beast. One of the best free throw shooters in the game
typo Atticus – you obviously meant to spell Chumps
WTF?! The Clippers are big-time. BIG-TIME LOSERS, that is.
Sterling has to realize the only thing that hasn’t changed is him. Shocker, I know, but players (who are mainly minorities) don’t take kindly to a guy who’s paid tens of millions of dollars to buy his way out of multiple housing discrimination lawsuits and has been cheap as hell in every other area. This guy won’t spend the $$$, acts like a complete jack@$$, and doesn’t get that he’s the problem. Just sell to David Geffan and gtfoh.
Vancouver Clippers
Seattle Supersonics!!!
He puts an awful product on the court and turns a 10 million profit. Clippers fans (are there Clipper fans) have to boycott or do something. Hes not leaving as long as hes making a profit. Sharing rent with the Lakers isnt going to make him leave either. Its a damn shame Blake Griffin got drafted by them.
I was trying to think of a good city for an NBA franchise. Im thinking Las Vegas might be the only other place you could put one, Seattle again maybe. Madrid, London, Beijing? lol
That team just needs to be FIRED from top to bottom and have a fire sale! Real talk!
worst sports team owner EVER!!
Dear Sterling,
For the wages of shitting on Buffalo NY and leaving are the curse of the clippers. You ripped apart and moved a championship caliber team to chase being a “star” in LA. Who does that? May you continue to FAIL in this venture until the day you have lost or given away your power. Biggest dick in sports bar none.
Fuck you
@BUFFALLO BRAVE- omg dawg, u are freaking hilarious! lol..what did sterling do to YOU? lol
side note: sweet way to end the letter!!!
Sterling turns top level talent in to basement feeders year after year. if the team he has this year doesnt show improvement then he is a jackass. they actually have a decent shot at sneaking into the 8th seed but it wont happen because he wont spend the money. they need to move the team and get out of the shadow the lakers….LV or seattle
you all nuts. the Donald is actually been spending some the last few yrs. they have brought in above average talent via free agency. the product they have just happens to suck. it doesnt mean they havent tried. i give Sterling a little bit of credit for trying, albeit maybe trying to save face. having said that, Yes! the Clippers suck!
I really think that if ANY franchise desperately needs a big change(of scene, and owner) its the Clippers. They have alot of the pieces to pull out OKC-esque results, but I think that they’re held down by a pedigree of losing and overshadowing, PLUS an awful owner. I wonder if San Diego may make sense for them( still in Pacific division, big market, desirable place to play/live). Who then, could really buy the Clippers off of Donald Sterling?
Sterling is a scumbag. Fuck that guy and screw you Dime for even giving him a spot on your site.
@BUFFALLO BRAVE, you don’t seem to realize, or remember, that Sterling wasn’t the one who moved the Clippers from Buffalo, it was Irv Levin who moved the team to San Diego.