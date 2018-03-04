LaVar Ball Reignited His Feud With Donald Trump Over His ‘Help’ Getting LiAngelo Ball Out Of China

#Donald Trump
03.03.18 6 days ago

Getty Image

LaVar Ball is back to sparring with Donald Trump after reports that the president actually didn’t do much of anything to help LiAngelo Ball escape China back in November.

Trump famously called the Big Baller Brand founder an “ungrateful fool” for not thanking him for his help in rectifying the situation when the middle Ball child was arrested last fall. On Friday, an ESPN report more clearly detailed the timeline of events in China and revealed that Trump was late to the situation altogether.

Ball, whose pinned tweet is currently an animation of himself dunking on the 45th president of the United States, tweeted on Saturday asking Trump directly “thank you for what again” while attaching screenshots of a headline and story that talked about his lack of impact on the situation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSbig baller branddonald trumplavar ballliangelo ball

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP