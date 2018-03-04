Getty Image

LaVar Ball is back to sparring with Donald Trump after reports that the president actually didn’t do much of anything to help LiAngelo Ball escape China back in November.

Trump famously called the Big Baller Brand founder an “ungrateful fool” for not thanking him for his help in rectifying the situation when the middle Ball child was arrested last fall. On Friday, an ESPN report more clearly detailed the timeline of events in China and revealed that Trump was late to the situation altogether.

Ball, whose pinned tweet is currently an animation of himself dunking on the 45th president of the United States, tweeted on Saturday asking Trump directly “thank you for what again” while attaching screenshots of a headline and story that talked about his lack of impact on the situation.