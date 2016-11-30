He’s been called Superman, the Big Aristotle, Diesel, Dr. Shaq, Big Daddy, Shaq Daddy, Hobo Master, MayorMcShaq, and even the Big Cactus, among many others. Shaquille O’Neal has more nicknames than Sean Combs, and now we can add one more: The Big Voice of Reason. The NBA Hall of Famer, TNT analyst, and minority owner of the Sacramento Kings visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday in support of Responsibility.org and the effort to help police cut down on impaired and distracted driving. After all, Manny Shaq-iaou is also a reserve police officer in Florida.
Of course, there was also no way that someone as outspoken as Shaq would leave DC without being asked about President-elect Donald Trump, and so The Big Baryshnikov weighed in on this year’s contentious and divisive election.
“We have a process that’s been going on forever,” the NBA Hall of Famer told ITK on Wednesday. “And whoever wins, you just hope he does what he says he’s going to do. You know, candidate Trump promised a lot of people a lot of things.
“Now that he’s president-elect, you just hope that he can make the world a better place. He won fair and square. We have to give him a chance,” added O’Neal. “There’s no need talking about recounts and this and that.” (Via The Hill)
People are probably pissed off at Shaq now, tweeting terrible things at him, and most certainly telling him to “stick to sports,” as angry people always do when the sports people open their mouths. But it could’ve been worse. Wilt Chamberneezy could have offered to slam dunk illegal aliens back over Trump’s proposed wall.
Instead, he simply said that he’d turn both Trump and Barack Obama into “barbecue chicken” if they tried to play him one-on-one. Delicious. Keep it real, Big Field General.
Well it’s over then. If a guy that can put a ball through a hoop says so, why are we even still talking about it?
But he only puts it through the hoop by walking directly up to it and reaching in.
I have no problem with celebrities and athletes voicing their opinions, they have just as much rights to do so as anyone.
But if O’Neal says “you just hope he does what he says he’s going to do” when referring to Trump and that man’s promises – while he can still voice his opinion – to me he does lose the “Big Voice of Reason” title you just gave him.
I’ll give Shaq the benefit of the doubt that he was referring to Trump’s non-specific promise to “make America great again” and not to the specific hateful stuff.
For just about any other politician where they lay a thick comforter of positivity over everything they want to do (no matter what is really underneath) I’d let Shaq off the hook with that reasoning. Trump threw a trucker hat on a steaming pile of hate that never covered it up.
Diesel is great some days, relatively harmless the others but (hopefully) he just didn’t think this one through.
btw, is Burnsy the first uproxx conservative?
…But y’all still want to make it seem like Mr. Michael Jeffrey Jordan is the only negro that supports the establishments’ every move….cashing checks and telling everybody to be quiet ’cause we all eatin’ out here. Where are the internet revolutionaries when these young athletes tell everybody to close their eyes, tuck their tail and behave?
Nevermind though…these new athletes are so politically and socially conscious… Always taking controversial stances and telling people to stand up for what they believe huh?? Yep, yep….
do we actually have reason to believe anything regarding this election and primaries were ‘fair and square’. on one side you have wikileaks basically proving that the entire deck was stacked against bernie, and on the other side you have an entire party not even supporting their own candidate and looking at ways to oust him. If there are people in the know suggesting that hackers may have played a part in the computer voting, then I think the american people owe it to themselves to look into that.
minority president.
That’s no way to talk about Obama!
3 things:
1. I’d rather Kazaam didn’t stick to anything.
2. It is a confirmed fact that he’s a big old dummy.
3. Being huge and having the ability to run over people is not athletic talent.
Oh…oh…I almost forgot!
He probably likes Trump for their shared love of mocking disabled people!
Only Celebrity opinion i care about is Ja Rule.