Done Deal: Hasheem Thabeet To Houston For Shane Battier

We had the rumor earlier today, but the Grizzlies and Rockets made it happen. Here’s the final deal: Houston sends Shane Battier and Ish Smith to Memphis for Hasheem Thabeet and a first-round pick. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, the Rockets went deep in talks with Philly on a Battier for Marreese Speights and Jason Kapono deal, but ended up choosing Thabeet instead.
What this deal means for both teams is such: Memphis gets security at the small forward position for Rudy Gay, while Houston gets a young big man to play alongside Luis Scola in the presumable post-Yao Ming era.
What do you think? Would you have made this trade?
Thabeet is Tanzanian for trash.
I think its a great trade for the Rockets. If this guy has good potential if they’re patient.
Awesome. I can’t wait to see thabeet put up 2points, 3 rebounds nightly in 8 minutes of burn!
rockets got 2 first round picks today
duke
but those pts are gonna be magical dont take a bathroom or sandwich break cuz u might miss his only bucket of the game.
Smh lol clearly the Rockets are throwing in the towel and basically planning for next or the year after.
Sad state for the Rockets
LOL @ 2 points 3 rebounds
Yao can still kick Thabeet’s ass even with both ankles injured.
This junk sucks lol!
Olajuwon was reasonably impressed with Thabeet a couple of years back, so this may have contributed a bit to Houstons talent scoping of the guy. Even if he could be a college years Hakeem he would be a great pickup.
While I don’t trust that Thabeet will turn it around, there is always that possibility. people forget that he’s only been in the league 1 2/3 years… and they’re already writing him off? Dang, Kwame Brown got more leash than that and Darko STILL gets a pass! All I am sayying is dude is young enough to get his act together especuially now that he has some legitimate retired big men mentors associated with the team he will be suited up for. We’ll see.
As for Dragic, he is the back-up gaurd I’d always said would get shipped out of Phoenix precisel;y because he didn’t show enough potential to be worthy of taking over for Nash. He won’t take over in Houston either but he definitely won’t complain about coming off the bench like the person he was traded for.
All in all, I think today’s trades were mainly about not letting Shane walk at the end of the season for nothing (and he was) and finding AB a place where he could immediately or ultimately take the reigns. If AB can’t get it together with Phoenix basically making him the only heir-apparent to Nash, then he just won’t cut it anywhere. I personally hope though that he gets back to form.
The other point of these trades were to get draft picks. I now believe Houston has 4 or 5 first round drfats picks for this year and two for next year; that’s a lot of draft day and free agency trade bait! Also, by keeping Jeffries, Yao, and Hayes, they stand to see a big chunk of money fall off their books in June which will place Houston squarely as one of the richer free agent teams this summer. While there aren’t going to be any super mega stars available, there are more than a few top notch players so we’ll see what happens. Also, even though the free agency wire will be pretty bare, that doesn’t mean that oter “locked up” stars can’t be traded. A lot will happen now and the free agency period and some tams thast didn’t realize they need to rebuild now, will realize it then (I’m looking at Portland) and will be ready to cut deals left and right. Until then though, I grade these trade deadline deals as an “Incomplete”.
Oh yea, you guys are killing me with the humor in todays’ posts! I am a Rockets fan so thanks for giving me something to laugh about because it is the only way to keep from crying!
@ curtis…tht pretty much sums it up. I hv no idea wht to make of these trades
Spliff nailed it at post #1.
this pic is ridiculous another wannabe gangster or wot wots up with them players posing as gangsters haahah just look at his face it says …im a gangster yo ahahah silly f***
thabeet is garbage, can’t believe it shane was rocket’s leader…sh*t trader….pissed off…
@13. ‘wot’ makes you think he’s posing as a gangster?
Grizzlies can use this to solidify a playoff berth, the combination of T.Allen and Battier should provide a defensive prowess on 1-2 scoring combos on opposing teams. This may give the man from Iran, Haddadi an opportunity to step it up.