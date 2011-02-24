Done Deal: Hasheem Thabeet To Houston For Shane Battier

#Philadelphia 76ers
02.24.11 7 years ago 16 Comments

We had the rumor earlier today, but the Grizzlies and Rockets made it happen. Here’s the final deal: Houston sends Shane Battier and Ish Smith to Memphis for Hasheem Thabeet and a first-round pick. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, the Rockets went deep in talks with Philly on a Battier for Marreese Speights and Jason Kapono deal, but ended up choosing Thabeet instead.

What this deal means for both teams is such: Memphis gets security at the small forward position for Rudy Gay, while Houston gets a young big man to play alongside Luis Scola in the presumable post-Yao Ming era.

What do you think? Would you have made this trade?

#Philadelphia 76ers
