Donnie Walsh Appoints Allan Houston As New GM

Knicks fans have probably been wondering why the team has worked out so many second-round prospects. Now they have an answer. In a joint announcement, it was revealed today that the Knicks and the Erie BayHawks of the NBA D-League will band together in a single affiliation partnership starting next season. Fully controlling the BayHawks’ basketball operations, the Knicks become the sixth NBA team to add a one-to-one D-League affiliate.

This new partnership has also allowed the Knicks to insert Allan Houston as the BayHawks’ official general manager. The appointment was made by the Knicks’ soon-to-be former President of Basketball Operations Donnie Walsh. Widely considered a future candidate for the Knicks’ GM position, Houston will now have the time to familiarize himself with ins and outs of the role of general manager and gain the necessary experience to be successful in the NBA.

“The opportunity to have this new agreement with the Erie BayHawks and the NBA D-League is very exciting for the New York Knicks,” said Houston. “The impact of the NBA D-League continues to grow, and we look forward to this partnership.”

“The New York Knicks’ single affiliation partnership with the Erie BayHawks marks yet another positive step forward in the NBA D-League’s continued evolution as the NBA’s official minor league,” said NBA D-League President Dan Reed. “We’re very excited to have the Knicks join a growing number of NBA teams who are realizing the benefits of a one-to-one relationship with their NBA D-League affiliate.”

The other six teams with the same one-to-one affiliation include the Rockets (Rio Grande Valley Vipers), Nets (Springfield Armor), Thunder (Tulsa 66ers), Spurs (Austin Toros) and Mavericks (Texas Legends).

Note: The BayHawks were previously affiliated with the Cavaliers and Raptors. Their new NBA D-League affiliates will be announced at a later date.

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanBotB.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.