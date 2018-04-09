Donovan Mitchell Responded To Ben Simmons’ Claim He Has No Rookie Of The Year Competition

#Philadelphia 76ers #Ben Simmons
04.09.18 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Ben Simmons is a confident young man, as are all young NBA stars because it takes a certain level of self-belief in your abilities to get to that level. Whether an NBA star is considered “humble” or not usually refers to how much they put that self-confidence on display.

Some keep that drive and belief they’re the best on the inside, choosing to say “the right thing” and not stir the pot too much. Others prefer to let that confidence shine to the point that they’ll be considered by some to be brash and cocky. Simmons seems likely to end up in that second category for many as he continues to find his voice.

It’s not as though Simmons seeks out a microphone or camera (at least at this point) to rave about himself, but he does have a tendency to answer questions with startling honesty that some see as cocky. The most recent example comes from an interview he did with ESPN’s Chris Haynes in which he was asked about the Rookie of the Year race and whether he felt he deserved to win.

Simmons answered strongly, saying he “100 percent” deserved the award. That isn’t a surprise, but when asked if any other rookies have caught his eye, he responded plainly by saying, “none.” That response in particular turned heads, as the Rookie of the Year award is generally considered to be a two-horse race between Simmons and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Ben Simmons
TAGSben simmonsdonovan mitchellPHILADELPHIA 76ERSUTAH JAZZ

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 3 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP