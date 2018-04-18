Donovan Mitchell Is ‘Determined’ To Play In Game 2, But Wants To Be ‘Smart’ About His Injury

The Utah Jazz are in a tough spot when it comes to rookie guard Donovan Mitchell. The team is down 1-0 in their series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and while it’s not the end of the world if the Jazz lose on Wednesday night because the series still has to shift back to Utah, no team wants to be in a 2-0 hole.

This would mean Mitchell, who has been the team’s best offensive player this year, would be leaned on pretty heavily to counteract the two-headed monster of Paul George and Russell Westbrook. The problem is that Mitchell has a foot injury, and he believes that he needs to do the smart thing when it comes to managing his bum wheel.

Mitchell spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon and stressed that while he wants to play in Game 2, he doesn’t want to be in a position where he can make his injury worse and hurt his team going forward.

