Donovan Mitchell Believes The Jazz Would Have Been Better Without Him In Their Game 3 Drubbing

#2018 NBA Playoffs
05.05.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Utah Jazz didn’t just fail to defend their home court on Friday night, they straight up got run off the floor. Utah got blown out by the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference Semifinal series, losing 113-92 and falling behind in the series, 2-1. It’s not the end of the world, but with how much hype the Jazz had entering the game, it was disappointing to see the team lay an egg.

Donovan Mitchell had an especially tough Friday night, scoring 10 points on 4-for-16 shooting in 31 minutes of action. He didn’t do much else — Mitchell accrued three assists, three turnovers, and one rebound — and his -31 was the worst plus/minus of anyone to take the floor for Utah.

After the game, Mitchell didn’t bite his tongue while assessing his performance. The Rookie of the Year candidate bluntly said that his mere presence hurt the Jazz in this particular game.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs
TAGS2018 NBA Playoffsdonovan mitchellHouston RocketsUTAH JAZZ

