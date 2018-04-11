Donovan Mitchell’s Hoodie Before Jazz-Warriors Called Ben Simmons’ Rookie Status Into Question

04.10.18

Getty Image

The 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year race has managed to take over the awards conversation in recent days. This is because, among other things, there has been a whole lot of chatter about whether Sixers guard Ben Simmons should actually be considered a rookie. Those who think he is a rookie, unsurprisingly, don’t have a problem with giving him an award.

But there are a whole lot of people who believe that Simmons’ year on the sidelines learning the game and getting used to life in the NBA makes him not a rookie. Those people also generally believe that Utah star Donovan Mitchell deserves the award. There have even been NBA players, most notably Draymond Green, who give Mitchell a leg up for this reason.

Mitchell and the Sixers have been getting a little spicy regarding the Rookie of the Year race, and on Tuesday evening, Mitchell took his latest shot at Simmons with his outfit before the Jazz played Golden State.

