Getty Image

The Utah Jazz are on the brink of elimination from the NBA Playoffs as they trail the Rockets 3-1 in their second round series. After winning Game 2 in Houston to swipe homecourt advantage from the Rockets, the Jazz were soundly beaten in both of their home games, which led to some understandable frustrations.

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell, who has been nothing short of outstanding for most of the playoffs, was especially frustrated after four games tasked with chasing around James Harden and trying to defend the presumed league MVP. Harden isn’t just one of the NBA’s best offensive players, but he’s also the best perimeter player in the NBA when it comes to creating contact and picking up fouls on his opponent.

Mitchell, frustrated with some of what he felt were ticky-tack calls in Game 4, let some of that anger out while outside the Jazz locker room complaining about Harden’s style of play, saying “If that’s what he needs to be MVP then so be it.” That quote made headlines and on Tuesday, ahead of Game 5 in Houston, Mitchell addressed it head on, noting that it was something he wishes he hadn’t said in the heat of the moment while also saying Harden was the MVP and “rightfully so.”