Donovan Mitchell And Thabo Sefolosha Commented On Russell Westbrook’s Incident With A Jazz Fan

03.12.19

Monday night’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz featured a moment in which Russell Westbrook jawed with an opposing fan. The game took place in Salt Lake City, and according to both Westbrook and a collection of his teammates, a Jazz fan told the former MVP to “get down on your knees like you’re used to,” which led to Westbrook telling the fan he would “f*ck you up, you and your wife.”

Westbrook explained after the game that he would do this again if given the opportunity, because he felt the comments were both racist and “completely disrespectful to me.” One day later and two of Utah’s players have decided to comment on the incident.

Thabo Sefolosha posted a letter on Instagram regarding the incident in which he said the fan in question crossed a boundary with his remarks, offering his undivided support for Westbrook. He did mention that he thinks he’s going to delete this sometime soon, but for now, here’s what he had to say.

