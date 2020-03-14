Donovan Mitchell is one of two NBA players who are known to have tested positive for COVID-19. The other positive test came via one of his Utah Jazz teammates, Rudy Gobert, and led to the league’s decision to suspend games for the time being. While it’s not set in stone that this will be when games start back up, Adam Silver has said the league will be on hiatus for at least 30 days.

Mitchell posted a picture on his Instagram account after it was announced that he had contracted coronavirus, and said that he hopes “people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.” On Saturday, the NBA’s official Twitter account posted a video of Mitchell keeping folks in the loop on his status. He’s currently self-quarantining, and after thanking everyone for their continued support, Mitchell provided a positive update on how he feels.

“I feel fine, things are going well, just taking the proper precautions,” Mitchell said. “As was told to me by the health authorities, I gotta stay in isolation. So, solo in here, playing video games all day, and can’t wait to get back out there on the floor, man. Play in front of the best fans in the world.”

The most important things are that Mitchell feels well, is in good spirits, and is taking all the right steps to make sure people around him stay safe. Coronavirus is no joke, and hopefully Mitchell is able to get this all out of his system as soon as possible.